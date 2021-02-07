Watch: Mulugu MLA Seethakka Turns Teacher For Govt School Students

Mulugu Constituency MLA Dansari Anasuya aka Seethakka ,who is well-known for her social work has appealed to the people of her region and the State of Telangana, especially after her hands-on approach in helping people in remote areas during the COVID-induced lockdown.

She personally visited the agency area where she herself carried and distributed rice and vegetables to the people living in 275 hamlets under Eturunagaram, Tadwai, Mulugu and Govindaraopet mandals of Mulugu constituency, which was highly appreciated by one and all.

In a recent outing on Saturday, she went to a government girls high school in Kothaguda mandal in Mahabubabad district and taught them about various aspects of menstrual hygiene and distributed sanitary napkins to the girls there.

Seethakka inspected the facilities set up there and also reviewed the COVID-19 precautionary measures being taken for the safety of students after the schools reopened after the lockdown.

In addition to educating students about infections during periods, Sitakka also took a brief class on development, a topic in social studies. She said that development was only possible when people's opinions are taken into account, she is heard saying in the video she shared on her Twitter handle.

Anasuya or Seethakka (49) as she is popularly known belongs to the Koya tribal community. She is a native of Mulugu in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district, and was a former dalam member of the Janashakti Naxal group. She surrendered in 2004, joined Telugu Desam Party and contested from Mulugu in 2009 and won as MLA on a TDP ticket. She quit the TDP in 2017, joined Congress Party, and won again in the 2018 elections.