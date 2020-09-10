HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a man set himself ablaze near Rabindra Bharati road here on Thursday, but police rescued him and shifted him to a hospital. The incident happened on the road leading towards Telangana Assembly.

According to some media reports, the man was upset that he had lost his job amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He used to work in a shopping complex earlier.

According to police, the middle-aged man hails from Kadthal village in Mahabubnagar district and worked as a watchman here.

Visuals show the man is saying "KCR Sir" and Jai Telangana".

The man had come with a bag containing a bottle of petrol, doused himself with the fuel and lit himself. On seeing this, two constables and others rushed to him, put out the flames and got him to a hospital, police said, as reported by a news agency.

The man has suffered around 25 per cent burn on the upper part of his body and is in Osmania General hospital.

Based on a preliminary investigation, the official said the man reportedly had a fight with his wife and was not to be seen in his village for the last two days. He also said that the reason for him to resort to the self-immolation bid was not related to the job, as report read.

A case has been registered.

