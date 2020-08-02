HYDERABAD: Finally, the wait is over... Bithiri Sathi's special programme 'Garam Garam Varthalu' is going to air on Sakshi TV from today (August 2) at 8:30 pm on Sakshi TV. Before the beginning of the show, the makers of 'Garam Garam Varthalu' are releasing some of the promotional videos and now one more is here for viewers.

The video opens with the dialogue 'Dandalu...Namaskaralu...' and later he enjoys tea in a saucer. Tanikella Bharani explains how the show is going to be and gives a brief description of the content of the show.

Have a look:

The programme will be aired at 8:30 pm. In case you missed it, you can watch the repeat telecast tomorrow at 8:30 am on Sakshi TV.

Earlier, Sakshi TV has released a couple of promo videos on Saturday and they are ruling the internet.

Soak in the excitement and brace for all the 'Bithiri' fun through 'Garam Garam Varthalu', coming to you exclusively on your own Sakshi TV.