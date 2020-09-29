HYDERABAD: To celebrate India's youngest state's spirit and appreciate the efforts of COVID-19 warriors, “Bangaru Telangana" anthem was launched on Monday.

The anthem features prominent personalities, including badminton coach Pullela Gopichand, cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar, Principle Secretary Industry Jayesh Ranjan, actor Sree Vishnu and Managing Director, Gemini Edibles and Fats India Private Limited, Pradeep Chowdhry, among others. The video also features singers from the Tollywood.

Take a look at the video:

The lyrics is written by Tapaswi Sreeram and the music is composed by Achu Rajamani. The anthem is launched by Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils

“The Bangaru Telangana anthem is a tribute to all the people in the forefront of the battle against the coronavirus and all the people at home who have supported the lockdown,” P Chandrashekhara Reddy, vice-president, Sales and Marketing, Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils, said, as reported by a daily.