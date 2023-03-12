Washing Powder Nirma Posters Welcoming Amit Shah Come Up in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A day after posters against the political turncoats to BJP surfaced in Hyderabad, another poster welcomed the visiting Union Minister Amit Shah with a ‘washing powder Nirma’ poster insinuating that the scam-hit leaders who joined the saffron party get cleared of charges.

Amit Shah is in the state capital to participate in the Central Industrial Security Force 54th Raising Day at Hakimpet Station here.

The poster shared with a ‘Nirma powder’ spin read ‘Welcome to Amit Shah’ and also shows images of Union Ministers Jyothiraditya Scindia, Narayan Rane, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sujana Chowdhary and others who escaped the investigations.



As per the Central government’s recommendation, for the first time, the CISF is holding its raising day parade outside the Delhi-NCR. According to CISF ADG (North) Piyush Anand, NISA is a centre of excellence of CISF, therefore, they have decided to hold raising day celebrations in Hyderabad.

Washing Powder Nirma! This is called Karma @AmitShah ji Welcome To Hyderabad 😀 pic.twitter.com/kDU03IeOrm — Akshay (@AkshayBRS) March 12, 2023

