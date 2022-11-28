Warangal:YSRTP Chief Sharmila Arrested

YSRTP chief YS Sharmila was arrested today, following a clash between her supporters and workers of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) at Narsampet in Warangal district.

Sharmila was on a march, along with her supporters, when the fight broke out. She was heard saying, "Why are you arresting me? I am the victim here."

Sharmila, who had launched YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP), has been on a 'padyatra'. She has so far covered 3,500km.

She was in Narsampet yesterday, where she criticised Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy. Her comments reportedly angered TRS cadres who attacked her vehicle and set it on fire.

