Warangal Youth Updates WhatsApp Status With Suicide Video

Fearing disrepute over a crime that he had not done, a young man reportedly made an attempt to kill himself. The incident took place in Bhimpalli, Kamalapur mandal of Warangal Urban district on Sunday night. He attempted to commit suicide by consuming pesticide. He posted a WhatsApp status and said that he didn't do anything wrong.

Going into the details, Chinthala Prasad of Bhimpalli used to take Bonkuri Kumar and Ramesh to his farm for work. On December 30th night, Kumar and Ramesh went to Chinthala Prasad's home for a party. Poorna Chander Rao, another friend of Prasad also attended the party. They all had a party on the night and slept at Prasad's home. Later, Prasad went to drop Poorna Chander Rao and by the time he returned home, 75 grams of gold was robbed from the almirah of Prasad. He asked Kumar and Ramesh about the incident.

Prasad also filed a complaint with Kamalapur police on January 1st. Police interrogated Kumar and Ramesh for two days and they were released on the evening of January 2nd. Kumar who was deeply disturbed by the incident tried to end his life by consuming pesticide. The family members of Kumar who noticed this, informed 108 and he was rushed to a private hospital in Hanamkonda. He was undergoing treatment in the hospital.

SI Deseni Vijayakumar Gowd said that they had taken a statement based on the complaint filed by Prasad and had not been subjected to any harassment.