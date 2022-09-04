Warangal: Youth Hit By Train as Instagram Reel Shoot Goes Wrong

Warangal: An Intermediate student has received grievous injuries on Sunday after being hit by a train while he was busy making a reel for an Instagram post just inches from a railway track. The injured student has been identified as Ajay. He is a first year Intermediate student in a local college.

The mishap took place on Vaddepalli railway track when the student tried to pose for the camera while walking near track to have the speeding train as a background. However, the stunt failed and he was tossed in the air due to the impact of train collission. A railway guard, who noticed Ajay in blood-soaked condition on track, called the 108 ambulance service and he was shifted to the nearby hospital. He is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Sources said as there was no college on Sunday, Ajay along with his three friends went to the railway track in Vaddepalli for making reels. Ajay was hit by the speeding train while his friends managed to escape the horrific collision.

