Warangal: Telangana State To Release Rs.100 Crore For Ramappa Temple Development

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), on Sunday, July 25, awarded the tag of "World Heritage" site to the Ramappa temple, also known as Rudreswara Temple situated near Warangal. The 800-year-old temple located in Palampet, Mulugu district was built by a Kakatiya General Recherla Rudra Reddy, during the period of the Kakatiya ruler Ganapati Deva.

On Wednesday, the Telangana High Court ordered the centre and state governments to draft a plan for the conservation and development of the Ramappa Temple. A High Court Division Bench led by Chief Justice Hima Kohli took cognizance of a newspaper report highlighting the necessity for temple protection measures.

The bench directed the government officials to convene a meeting on August 4 with representatives from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the State Archaeological Department, and the Mulugu District Collector.

The state government is planning to develop the Ramappa by constructing cottages, auditoriums, etc. The state government has sent a draft to the centre explaining the development activities that are going to be taken place at Ramappa. Telangana government is planning to invest Rs. 100 crore for the development.

According to the reports, an auditorium is going to be constructed near the Ramappa temple in the Venkatapuram Mandal of Mulugu district. Cottages, a Shiva temple, children's park are going to be set near the Ramappa temple.