WARANGAL: A prisoner in remand fled away from the COVID-19 isolation ward on Thursday night, July 16. He was admitted to MGM hospital in Warangal with suspected COVID-19 symptoms. The prisoner was identified as Syed Kaisar hailing from Subedari, Hanmakonda.

According to reports, he was involved in 14 theft cases and was arrested by the police last month. Meanwhile, he was sent to Warangal central prison for judicial remand.

He showed COVID-19 symptoms on Thursday and was shifted to MGM Hospital for COVID-19 tests. His swabs were collected and prison officials kept him in an isolation ward.

However, Kaisar misled the escort and fled from the isolation ward. Meanwhile, jail authorities lodged a complaint with the Mattewada police. Police have launched efforts to nab the prisoner after registering the case.

Meanwhile, Telangana has recorded 1,676 coronavirus infections, taking the tally of positive cases in the state to 41,018. Out of the 1,676 fresh cases, 788 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts with 224 and 160 cases respectively.

A state government bulletin said 27,295 people have been discharged so far, while 13,328 are under treatment. According to the bulletin, 14,027 samples were tested on Thursday, the highest for a day so far.