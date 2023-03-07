Warangal Preethi Suicide Shrouded in Mystery

There is a lack of clarity in the case of the sensational death of medical student Preeti. Was it a suicide or something else happeedn? There is no official statement from the police on the suspicion.

While her family members are arguing that Preeti was murdered, the toxicology report has not been officially disclosed by the police. However, the reason for the delay seems to be that the police think that the clear reasons will be known only after the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) report is out.

Everyone is waiting to see how many more days it will take to resolve the case. On the other hand, the Mattewada police, who interrogated the accused M.A. Saif in custody for 4 days, filed a petition in the court to extend his custody by 2 more days.

The accused was shifted to Khammam Jail after the court adjourned the hearing on this to Tuesday.

The police questioned the accused Saif about the circumstances that led to the fight with Preeti and his accomplices in harassing her. It is known that the technical data has also been obtained from Saif. With reports that the toxicology report confirmed that Saif did not take any toxic chemicals, a petition was filed to extend Saif's custody. It is being said that the information given to the police is still incomplete.

The key to this case is likely to be the FSL report. Even though the police has confirmed that harassment and ragging took place in Preeti's case, they are yet to disclose the points from the report submitted by the three-member committee.

It is learned that the police investigation has shifted in the direction of Preethi's suicide to ascertain if something else happened.