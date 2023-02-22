Warangal: PG Medico Tries to Commit Suicide Over Harassment, Shifted to NIMS

Warangal: A medical student allegedly attempted to commit suicide at MGM Hospital here on Wednesday morning. The Post Graduate (PG) doctor Preeti reportedly tried to end her life by administering herself an anesthesia injection at her college hospital. As Preeti’s condition was critical, she was moved to NIMS hospital in Hyderabad.

“Dr Preeti’s condition is serious as multi-organs were affected. Keeping in view of seriousness, she was shifted to Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad for better treatment,” said Dr Chandrasekhar, Superintendent of MGM Hospital.

According to reports, Preeti was being harassed by a senior second year student from the same course named Saif. Unable to bear the harassment, she took this extreme step. Preeti was lying unconscious in the Anesthesia Department at the MGM Hospital where she was posted as part of her medical course.

Dr Preeti is studying PG Course in Kakatiya Medical College (KMC), Warangal. It is said that two days ago Dr Preeti had complained to the college management about the harassment from the senior PG doctor and the KMC Principal Dr Mohan Das had counselled him. The police have filed a case under the SC/ST Act against the senior student and investigation is underway.

Also Read: AP: Six Dead as Lorry Rams Into Auto Rickshaw in Parvathipuram-Manyam