Warangal Municipal Polls On BJP's Mind After Dubbak, GHMC Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party jumps into the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC). The party is high on Dubbaka by-election victory and also captured 48 divisions in the recently concluded GHMC elections. Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that BJP's next target will be GWMC.

After hoisting the saffron flag in the party office at Jangaon, Kishan Reddy, addressing the BJP leaders, asserted that people are fed up with the dictatorial and corrupt rule of KCR. He further added that winds of change were blowing across Telangana.

Kishan Reddy said that, "While the country is governed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi without a single day off, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao doesn't even step into secretariat. KCR is involved in corruption running into crores of rupees."

He said that the BJP's praiseworthy success in the recent GHMC elections revealed the relationship between the AIMIM and the TRS. He added that, "The TRS can't survive in Hyderabad without the support of AIMIM." He said that the saffron party is going to win the 2023 Assembly elections. Kishan Reddy added that, "As a warm-up exercise, the BJP is preparing to wrest GWMC."

The current term of the GWMC will end on March 15, 2021. In the Council, there are 45 corporators but the BJP has just one. Now, the four number has been increased to 48 in the outgoing council in the GHMC. The BJP is sketching strategies to repeat its success story in GWMC as well.

Kishan Reddy asked the BJP party leaders and cadre to work hard for the victory of the party candidates. People of Warangal have experienced BJP leadership. In 1984, Ch Janga Reddy defeated late PV Narasimha Rao and later in 2000, BJP leader T Rajeswara Rao served as the mayor of Warangal Municipal Corporation.

Later, Kishan Reddy visited Bhadrakali temple and he was welcomed by Warangal Urban District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, Warangal Police Commissioner P Promod Kumar and Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) Pamela Satpathy and Chief Priest Bhadrakali Sheshi. Kishan Reddy also visited the family of deceased MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah at Nakrekal in Nalgonda district.