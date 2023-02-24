Warangal Medico Suicide Attempt: Senior Saif Taken into Custody

Warangal: A day after a first year PG medical student attempted suicide in Warangal, Mattewada police took the senior who was accused of harassing her into custody.

The condition of the victim Dharavath Preethi (26) remained critical. She is being treated at NIMS in Hyderabad.Police have sealed the hospital staff room. Warangal ACP Bonala Kishan said that they are trying to identify the drug that she injected herself with on Wednesday.

According to a release by NIMS, “Preethi continues to be critical and all efforts are being made to maintain her vitals function under close supervision of the multi-disciplinary team of specialist doctors.”

