WARANGAL: Warangal Commissioner of Police AV Ranganath confirmed that junior doctor D Preethi who attempted suicide on Wednesday was ‘targeted and harassed’ by the second-year post-graduate medical student, Dr. Saif.

Addressing the media on Friday, the CP said that Dr. Saif who was arrested here in connection with the alleged suicide attempt had ‘bossed’ over her in what he termed as a junior and senior divide which was common in all colleges. The accused who is a second-year student in the department of Anesthesia had been making comments belittling her and harassing her in the students' Whatsapp group which was not to her liking. She had spoken to him and requested him not to post such comments about her.

The ACP further revealed that he had been harassing her for four months. He said that Preethi is a very smart and courageous girl, but was also sensitive. He said that it was known that Saif through his chats with his other friends had targeted Preethi. It was revealed that Saif told his friends not to cooperate with her and that he was making fun of her and that she was not smart, through the chat transcripts.

Preethi is said to have questioned him on the message he posted in the WhatsApp group on the 18th of this month. She said that it is not appropriate to chat in the group about her and that if he had any issues he should report it to the HOD. Dr. Saif could not handle Preethi questioning him and she had also informed her parents about his harassment. On the 21st, Preeti and Saif were called by the college management for counseling, he said.

The Warangal CP stated that this kind of harassment would also constitute as ragging. We have arrested Dr. Saif and registered an SC and ST atrocity case against the accused along with a ragging case. He will be produced in court and there will be further detailed inquiries and we will also speak to the other first-year students about this.

He said there was no politics in this and it is not appropriate to spread false news that the case was being sidetracked. This kind of false propaganda will affect the investigation, the CP said. He also said that what drug was administered by Preethi either orally or intravenous means would be known after the toxicology report comes. He said that the condition of the Dr Preethi who is undergoing treatment at the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad continues to be critical and she has been put on a ventilator.

The woman a student of Kakatiya Medical College had attempted suicide at MGM hospital in Warangal during duty hours on Wednesday. The victim's father has lodged a complaint with police accusing a senior Dr. Saif of harassing his daughter and accordingly a case was registered.

