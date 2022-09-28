Warangal: Married Woman Attempts Suicide, Alleges Husband, In-Laws Tortured Her for Dowry

Warangal: A married woman from Khanapur shared a selfie video warning girls about the pitfalls of love marriage before attempting suicide on Tuesday. The victim, who is identified as Noor Jahan, was forced to take the extreme step following harassment from her in-laws and persistent dowry demands.

As per reports, Noor Jahan, who hails from Khanapur village, fell in love with Sharath from the same village. She got married to Sarath as per Hindu rituals despite pressure from her family and the couple was staying in Hyderabad.

A few months after marriage, the Hindu in-laws of Noor Jahan allegedly started harassing and torturing her for dowry. She approached the police and filed a complaint against her husband and in-laws. The victim had also lodged a complaint at the women's police station in Subedari in Warangal. As police was reportedly not acting on her complaint, Noor Jahan attempted suicide and is now battling for her life in a hospital.

Noor Jahan consumed pesticide to end her life. As per reports, she is in a critical condition and currently undergoing treatment at the MGM Hospital. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Before taking the extreme step, the victim shared the reason for ending her life and blamed her husband and in-laws for her death.

“The reason for my death is my husband, my brother-in-law, my in-laws. I had a love marriage.. They (in-laws) are threatening to kill me as I come from a lower caste. I went to many police stations to seek help but to no avail. I went to the women police station too, the CI turned a deaf ear to my complaint as my in-laws had bribed him. I did not get justice from the police and therefore, I am ending my life dying.. I don’t want other girls to go through the same,” Noor Jahan’s message in the selfie video.

