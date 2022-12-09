Warangal Man Cries Foul, Says He Applied To ECI For BRS Name First

WARANGAL: Right after Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao formally launched the Bharat Rashtra Samithi as a national party at the party headquarters in Telangana Bhavan on Friday, a man from Warangal came forward to claim that he had first applied to the Central Election Commission of India for that name along with three other party names,

The man in question was Premlal Banoth alias Prem Nayak of Topannaganda Tanda of Chennaraopet Mandal of Warangal district who said that the CEC had allotted the name to the TRS party setting aside his application.

At the auspicious time of 1:20 pm, the BRS Party Chief signed the official letter of the party to be sent to the Election Commission and hoisted the party’s new pink flag with India’s map and the name “Bharat Rashtra Samithi” printed on it in both Telugu and English.

Prem Naik questioned how the EC could grant permission to TRS's application to change the name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi. The man said that he would file a petition in the Delhi High Court on Friday and if need be would approach the Supreme Court also.

However, based on tweet shared by a Twitter user where the application letter was shared showed that he had applied with the name Bharathiya Rashtra Samithi party. But CM KCR has registered the party name as Bharat Rashtra Samithi. This clearly indicates that there is no similarity in the names except for a difference in the three letters 'iya- Bharathiya and Bharat.

