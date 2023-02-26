Warangal Kakatiya Medical College Student Preeti Called Mother Before Suicide Attempt

An audio clip of a phone conversation between Preeti,Kakaitya Medical College PG first year student, who attempted suicide and her mother has been surfaced online. The conversation took place between them a day before she attempted suicide.

In the audio clip, Preeti can be heard telling her mother on the phone call about her hurdles, “Saif is harassing many juniors along with me but they are not venting it out. Saif’s harassment is increasing day by day. If I file a complaint against him, all the seniors will ignore me.”

“HOD Nagarjuna Reddy asked me why did I complain to the principal and approach him if there was anything happening there,” Preeti told her mother.

Her mother tried to assure her that she will talk to Saif to request not to repeat such behaviour in the future.

Warangal Commissioner of Police AV Ranganath confirmed that junior doctor D Preethi who attempted suicide was ‘targeted and harassed’ by the second-year post-graduate medical student, Dr. Saif.

The CP said that Dr. Saif who was arrested here in connection with the alleged suicide attempt had ‘bossed’ over her in what he termed as a junior and senior divide which was common in all colleges. The accused who is a second-year student in the department of Anesthesia had been making comments belittling her and harassing her in the students' Whatsapp group which was not to her liking. She had spoken to him and requested him not to post such comments about her.

Also Read: Warangal Medico Preethi Was Targeted And Harassed By Senior Doctor Saif: CP Ranganath