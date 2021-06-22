Warangal: Kadiyam Srihari Dishes Out Feast For KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday went to Warangal and inaugurated various government offices. He also announced that Warangal Urban district is going to be renamed Hanamkonda and Warangal Rural district will become Warangal. He further added that the orders with regard to change in the names of the two districts are going to be issued in a couple of days.

As part of the reorganisation of districts in 2016, Warangal was divided into five districts - Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mahabubabad, and Jangaon. CM KCR made a slew of announcements. He said that a committee will be constituted by the Telangana government which will go to Canada and study various aspects of a public hospital and a similar health system will be adopted in Telangana.

