Warangal to Get Telangana's Largest Govt Hospital

Telangana’s largest government multi-specialty hospital will soon come up in Warangal with the government expediting works. The super specialty hospital is being constructed to diversify and extend quality medical treatment to the people in north Telangana. The hospital is being set up at a cost of Rs.1,200 crore. A 24-floor structure is being constructed on a 56-acre campus, which is being developed on the Old Central Jail premises. Already, the Airport Authority of India, Fire Safety and Prisons departments have issued clearances for the project. Among the 24 floors, 16 floors would be utilized for hospital services and the rest would be used for academic and other purposes.

The works are being closely monitored by Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao and Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy. IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said on Sunday, sharing photos of the work in progress, that Warangal city is ready to host Telangana's largest government super specialty hospital with over 2,000 beds.

“The 24-floor hospital is Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s brainchild and the construction of the same is going on at a brisk pace,” KTR said in a tweet. KTR specifically mentioned that the entire project is funded by the State government and there is no financial assistance from the union government. “Before some dump BJP trolls start making silly claims, let me assure you that the contribution of the Government of India to this hospital is zero,” KTR said.