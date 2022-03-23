Warangal Farmers Thrilled as Demand for Red Chilli Triggers Price Rise

Farmers are very happy as the prices of red chilli are increasing from the last month at the Enumamula agriculture market year. Enumamula is one of Asia’s biggest agriculture markets located near Warangal. The price of one quintal of red chilli (Deshi variety) is Rs 48,000 on Tuesday, and the same variety was sold for Rs 45,000 per quintal on Monday.

The season started with Rs 27,000 per quintal, and there was a huge demand for Single Patti variety and Deshi variety chilli which is used to make pickles and chilli powder.

A farmer from Karkapalli of Ghanpur mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district who brought 24 bags of red chilli (Single Patti) got Rs 45,000 per quintal on Monday.

In 2021, the red chilli was sold for only Rs 8,000 to Rs 9,000 per quintal. The reasons for the highest prices at the Enumamula market could be low yield due to pest attacks and international market conditions. The red chilli from the Enumamula market yard is mostly exported to Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and also abroad.

"While the target is Rs 28.30 crore, we have so far got Rs 33.63 crore exceeding the target. Our market has stood in the top slot in revenue during this fiscal in the erstwhile district," said secretary B Venkatesh Rahul.

Also Read: ​Telangana Congress Writes to KCR on Dharani Portal Irregularities