Warangal: Errabelli Pradeep Rao Resigns From TRS Party

In a setback to the ruling TRS party in the state, Errabelli Pradeep Rao, a senior leader in Warangal, resigned from the party on Sunday. He is the brother of Panchayat Raj Minister and Palakurthi MLA Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

Pradeep Rao was denied MLA ticket from Warangal East Assembly constituency and later an MLC post. Since then, he was unhappy with the party leadership.

Speaking at a press conference at his residence in Warangal, Pradeep Rao said, "Ever since I joined the party, I have suffered a lot of humiliation but I endured it and continued as leader in the party. TRS has not done anything for the party workers. I have made a lot of sacrifices for prosperous Telangana."

He further added that he would join the party which supports him. Otherwise, he would contest as an independent candidate, He said.

News reports suggest that he would join BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Earlier in the day, AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan joined BJP in the presence of Telangana BJP unit president Tarun Chug.

