Warangal: Engg Student Commits Suicide After her Pics Appear Online

Hyderabad: An engineering student ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at Ramannapet in Warangal on Sunday. It is reported that she was dismayed over her photos being shared by her two friends on social media.

The deceased Rakshitha was a third year engineering student at Narsampet college. The 20-year-old victim, a native of Bhupalpally, took this extreme step as her two old friends Jaswant and Rahul uploaded her photographs from her school life on social media.

The body of the victim has been shifted to MGM hospital for postmortem and the police have formed a team to nab Jaswant and Rahul.

According to reports, Rakshitha had visited her parents at Bhupalapally to celebrate Mahashivratri festival with family and left for Narsampet the next day. The parents grew suspicious as their daughter did not reach the college and they filed a missing complaint with the police. However, she returned home two days later. The parents sent her to her uncle’s house at Ramannapet as she appeared upset over some issue.

