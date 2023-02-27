Warangal CP Reveals Disturbing Events Leading to Preethi Suicide

Warangal Commissioner of Police A V Ranganath revealed disturbing events leading to KIMS PG first year student Preeti suicide.

Briefing the media, the top cop said that she was targeted and harassed by the second year student Dr Saif.

He further added that the accused had been making comments belittling her and harassing her in the students' Whatsapp group which was not to her liking. She had spoken to him and requested him not to post such comments about her.

The CP further revealed that he had been harassing her for four months. He said that Preethi is a very smart and courageous girl, but was also sensitive. He said that it was known that Saif had targeted Preethi and that the accused also called her brainless in the chat . It was revealed that Saif told his friends not to cooperate with her and that he was making fun of her and that she was not smart, through the chat transcripts.

Preethi is said to have questioned him personally on the message he posted in the WhatsApp group on February 18. She said that it is not appropriate to chat in the group about her and that if he had any issues he should report it to the HOD. Dr. Saif could not handle Preethi questioning him and she had also informed her parents about his harassment. On February 21, Preeti and Saif were called by the college management for counselling, he said.

