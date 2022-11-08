Warangal: Car-Truck Collision Kills 3 of Family Near Wardhannapet

In a ghastly road accident, three persons belonging to the same family were killed on Tuesday morning. The incident occured on Warangal-Khammam Highway at the DC Thanda under the Wardhannapet outskirts of Warangal district when they were returning from Ongole to Warangal. There were nine persons travelling in the car at the time of the accident.

Upon receiving information about the accident, the Wardhannapet police reached the spot where they noticed that three persons died and six persons were injured. They shifted the injured persons to MGM hospital for treatment.

The deceased has been identified as L Krishna Reddy, and his wife Vara Lakshmi and his son Venkat Sai Reddy from Perukawada of Warangal. The victims were natives of Ongole and they had settled in Perukawada in Warangal city.

Police suspect that the car driver K Ramesh was sleepy as he had been driving continuously for a long time. He hit the car with a parked truck near DC Thanda.

Speaking to media persons, Wardhannapet Circle-inspector(CI) G Sadhan Kumar said that a case has been registered under section 304A IPC (Causing death by rash or negligent act) and 338 IPC(Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).

Also Read: KTR Requests Education Minister Sabitha to Resolve Nizam College Hostel Issue