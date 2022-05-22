Warangal Bypass Hunter Road Accident Kills 2

In a very tragic incident, a total of four people were killed and two were seriously injured in two different road accidents on Sunday.

A head-on collision of two cars resulted in the death of two people. The accident took place on the Warangal-Khammam highway. Going into the details, a driver of a car lost control over the vehicle and it flipped and fell to the ground from the flyover. In the accident, a government employee Saraiah (42 years), and his wife Sujata (39 years) died on the spot. They belong to Kalluru of Khammam district. The driver of the car who was injured was shifted to MGM hospital and his condition is said to be critical.

Police have shifted the bodies of the deceased persons to the MGM hospital for post-mortem. Four others who were in the other car are said to be safe.

In another road accident, an autorickshaw rammed into a lorry that was present on one side of the road. The accident took place near Vaaghdevi College Campus at Bollikunta under Khila Warangal mandal limits. In the accident, two women passengers and the autorickshaw driver died on the spot. The auto driver was identified as Singarapu Bablu of Allipuram village. Full details awaited.

