Warangal: Bairi Naresh Arrested For Insulting Lord Ayyappa

Bairi Naresh was arrested by the police on Saturday. Police filed a case against him for allegedly making ‘insulting’ remarks against Lord Ayyappa Swamy at a public meeting two decades ago. Naresh was booked under section 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In a purported video clip which went viral after the public meeting at Kodangal Constituency, the Dalit leader allegedly made derogatory remarks against Ayyappa Swamy. The viral video sparked outrage on social media platforms.

Devotees of Ayyappa Swamy organised protests across Telangana on Friday and demanded Dalit leader’s arrest for hurting the sentiments of the devotees of Ayyappa Swamy.

Also Read: South Central Railways to Run 94 Sankranthi Special Trains