Warangal: 31 Students Fall Ill After Dead Lizard Found in Hostel Food

As many as 31 girl students were taken ill after consuming food at Government Tribal Welfare Residential School in Wardhannapet of Warangal district on Monday evening due to food poisoning. One of the students found a lizard in the food served to them. Few minutes later, several students started vomiting and complained of dizziness and loose motions.

Of the 31 infected students, 12 students were taken to a state run MGM hospital in Warangal for better treatment and 19 students were admitted to Community Health Centre in Wardhannapet. Doctors said that all the girls are doing well and they are recovering.

Meanwhile, the education department officials have ordered an inquiry into the incident. They said strong action would be taken against those found responsible.

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay demanded that the affected students be shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment. He claimed that 60 students were taken ill.

