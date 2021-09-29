Warangal: 14-Year-Old Boy Commits Suicide, Leaves Emotional Video Message

In a very tragic incident, a 14-year-old boy studying in class 9 committed suicide after the mobile got damaged while he was playing a game. The incident took place in Jukal, Chityala Mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Tuesday. Going into the details, the deceased Gaje Sriram went away from the house on Sunday and committed suicide by jumping into a well.

According to SI Emmadi Veerabhadra Rao, Gaje Sriram, the son of Gaje Rajesh of Ramchandrapur of Tirumalapur village, Chityala Mandal and Vijaya. He is the only son of the couple. Two years ago, Vijaya got separated from her husband and has been staying at Jukal along with her son. He is studying in ninth class. On Sunday, while he was playing with mobile, it accidentally fell down and broke.

Sri Ram who feared that his mother would beat him, recorded a video on mobile stating that he is going to die. He also told her not to search for her and is going to die by jumping into the well. The mother of Sri Ram went to the well and searched for him, but she couldn't find him. Later on Tuesday, the dead body of Sriram floated on the well. A pall of gloom descended on the village.