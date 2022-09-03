The war of words between the Finance Minister and the ruling TRS Government continued for the second day on Saturday. Nirmala Sitharaman alleged that instead of answering my questions the TRS Ministers are making statements against me. She mentioned that only five out of every hundred farmers were given compensation which was promised during the elections. This was in response to State Finance Minister Harish Rao’s response about the suicides of farmers, where he pointed out that Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had stated in Parliament that there was a 50% reduction in the suicide of farmers in Telangana.

Statistics show that between 2017 and 2019 2000 farmers had committed suicide she said. The Finance Minister alleged that the TRS government had not paid full compensation to the oustees of the Mallanna Sagar, Mid Manair Dam, and Sitharama Projects who had given their lands for the project.

Nirmala Sitharaman is currently touring Gandhari village and Zaheerabad in Kamareddy district as part of BJP's 'Lok Sabha PravasYojana in the State of Telangana.

Smt @nsitharaman addresses farmers at a meeting organised by @BJP4Telangana Kisan Morcha in Gandhari during her visit to Zaheerabad, Telangana.

Earlier IT Minister K T Rama Rao expressed shock over Nirmala Sitharaman reprimanding a Kamareddy District Collector for being unable to provide her an answer to what was the Centre and State's share of rice supplied through fair price shops. He said such conduct of people holding high offices will only 'demoralise hardworking IAS officers.' "My compliments to @Collector_KMR Jitesh V Patil, IAS on his dignified conduct," he tweeted in support of the Collector.

