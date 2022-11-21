Wanaparthy: 3 Killed, Several Injured as Bus Rams into Tractor

Hyderabad: Three persons were killed when a bus rammed into a tractor on Hyderabad-Bangalore highway in Wanaparthy district in the early hours of Monday.

A TSRTC bus, which was on its way from Hyderabad to Bangalore, collided with a sugarcane-laden tractor from the rear side near Mummalapalli in Kottakota mandal.

Two persons died on the spot while one succumbed to his injuries at the government hospital at Wanaparthy.

According to police, the bus driver, a cleaner and a passenger were killed while 15 others were injured.

The deceased were identified as Anjaneyulu (42), Sandeep (35) and Shivanna (56). The injured were undergoing treatment at Wanaparthy hospital.

A total of 48 passengers were travelling in the bus belonging to Miyapur depot in Hyderabad.

Also Read: Vikarabad: One Dead, Several Injured After TSRTC Bus Falls Into Gorge, Brake Failure Suspected