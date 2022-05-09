Hyderabad: Telangana Government should waive off all the pending traffic challans or at least extend the one-time discount offer by another three months, Senior Congress leader Sameer Waliullah said on Monday.

In a press release, the Congress leader said despite the one-time discount offer by the police, around 35 percent traffic rules violators couldn’t clear the pending challans due to multiple reasons, including financial inability. Sameer Waliullah clarified that the Congress doesn’t support the violators of traffic norms nor consider those motorists as serious offenders.

“All of them have committed a mistake by not adhering to the traffic norms, but their mistakes are not unforgivable. Most of the motorists who did not avail of the one-time discount offer are not stubborn but financially disturbed due to rising inflation. Therefore, the State Government should consider waiving off all pending challans as one-time relief,” read the Congress leader's media release.

Listing out the reasons for not availing the one-time challan discount offer, Sameer Waliullah said that the people were badly hit due to rising prices of petrol, diesel and other essential products. He said that the common man is struggling to make both ends meet as his income has remained the same over the last few years, but the expenditure has increased manifold.

Also Read: No Driving Test at RTO to Get License, Deets Inside

Reacting to the reports of Hyderabad Traffic Police planning to collect the pending challans from the doorstep of violators or seize their vehicles, the Congress leader said, “the people who were unable to clear their pending challan despite being given a huge discount will never be able to pay 100 percent of the amount,” and added that “the seizure of vehicles from their doorstep will only cause public humiliation to lakhs of motorists. This proposal should be dropped."

