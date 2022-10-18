Waiting for Make in Telangana Products in Global Markets

Hyderabad: “Telangana state is making rapid strides in all spheres of business . We assure you of all help in facilitating your businesses in our countries. We are from the region and would like to see Make in Telangana products in Global markets'’, said the Ambassadors of Iran, Brazil, Peru and Dominican Republic addressing the trade and businesses from Telangana region during a business summit organised by FTCCI in Hyderabad.

This is for the first time that ambassadors of India to four different countries came together and addressed business from the same platform.

Launching the business summit Mr Anil Agarwal President FTCCI said “ It is indeed a pleasure to host ambassadors from four countries at FTCCI at a time. FTCCI thanks the Ministry of External affairs and Telangana government for this opportunity. This meet , first in the series, will help expand Telangana export markets to these countries and attract foreign direct investment to the state ”

Speaking on the occasion Shri Gaddam Dharmendra, Ambassador of India to Iran said “ Though trade with Iran is in fluid states due to geopolitical situations, we have strong trade association with Iran specially wrt our energy demands . India used to export a lot of agri products to Iran . Now lot of pharma related products along with engineering goods, plywood and paper have huge potential to export to Iran''

Suresh K Reddy Ambassador of India to Brazil said “ I have closely worked with Telangana state in the past. It's one of the most performing states in India making rapid strides specially in IT, R&D and Pharma. Central Governments have allotted specific funds to Ambassadors now to promote states. Hence I request trade & Business from Telangana to approach us and expand their foot prints to Brazil which offers in numerous opportunities ”

Abbagani Ramu, Ambassador of India to Dominican Republic said, “ There is a huge potential for manufacturers in the areas of IT, Pharma, Electric vehicles in our country. I am from Telangana and wish to see a global Telangana product and brand.”

M Subbarayudu Ambassador of India to Peru said,“ We knew the strength of Telangana state. Peru is rich in natural resources and I wish to see a fruitful collaboration between Peru and the state of Telangana.”

The four ambassadors detailed the vast business potential available in their respective countries and assured Telangana trade all help and facilitation for exports.

The event among others was attended by FTCCI members, trade from Telangana, Mr Chakravarthi AVPS Chair International Trade Committee, FTCCI; Mr Suresh Kumar SInghal VP FTCCI; Dr E Vishnu Vardha Reddy IFS, Special Secretary , Investment Promotion & NRI affairs Telangana Government; Mr. Meela Jaydev, Sr. VP, FTCCI and trade members from the International Trade and Business Relations Committee.

