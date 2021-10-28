VVS Laxman Likely To Join BJP Soon

Former cricketer VVS Laxman is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party soon. According to the reports, BJP leaders are in talks with VVS Laxman. BJP wants to become strong in Telangana. So, the saffron party leaders are sketching out plans to make the party strong in Telangana. It is also said that Amit Shah gave the green signal for VVS Laxman's entry into BJP. However, there is no confirmation either from BJP or VVS Laxman.

According to the sources if Laxman joins BJP then he is likely to contest from a constituency in Secunderabad in the upcoming elections. If Kishan Reddy contests from the Amberpet constituency then Laxman is likely to contest from a constituency in Secunderabad.

We have seen cricketers playing an active role in politics. Azharuddin was a two-time MP from the Congress party is from Hyderabad. Navjot Sidhu and Gautam Gambhir have been MPs.

Laxman, who has played many ODIs and international matches has announced his retirement in 2012. He is mentoring Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. He is currently working as a commentator for the ongoing T20 World Cup in Dubai. In 2011, Laxman was awarded the Padma Shri award, India's fourth highest civilian award.