Voluntary Lockdown In This Village Of Khammam District

The COVID-19 curve in some districts of Telangana is rising again after months of decline. The number of people testing positive for coronavirus is increasing. A total of 621 coronavirus cases were reported on Saturday, taking the total to 6,44,951. The number of samples tested was 1,13,012. Out of 621 cases, more positive cases have been reported in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. A considerably high number of cases have been recorded in Karimnagar, Warangal Urban, and Khammam. According to the reports, two patients died due to COVID-19 on Saturday.

Khammam is one of the places where there are more number of COVID-19 cases. The Chervumadaram village of Nelakondapalli Mandal of Khammam district witnessed a rise in the COVID-19 cases. Experts have been warning the public to be careful as there is a chance of a third wave of COVID-19. So, the lockdown was imposed for ten days in the village on a voluntary basis. A fine of Rs. 1000 will be issued to those who violate the rules. It is said that people should come out only for buying essential goods and vegetables. Sarpanch Sujata Reddy, District Medical Officer Dr. Rajesh, MPDO Chandrasekhar, and SI Ashok Kumar Reddy inspected the lockdown implementation in the village. The village, which has a population of 6,000; currently, there are 20 coronavirus positive cases.