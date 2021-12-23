Voluntary Lockdown In Telangana Village After Youth Tests Omicron Positive

A youth who recently returned to the district Rajanna Sircilla from Dubai tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19 on December 20, 2021. After returning to his hometown, he went to meet his friends and relatives in Yellareddypet and Sircilla town.

After the test results have come out, he was shifted to KIMS hospital in Hyderabad. The health officials have advised the family members and others who have come in close contact with the person to self-isolate themselves.

After the youth had tested positive for Omicron, Gudem, a village in Mustabad Mandal of the district went into a self-imposed 10-day lockdown starting from Thursday.

Gudem sarpanch Srinivasa Rao speaking to a news agency said that the wife and the mother of the youth also tested positive for Covid but the results have yet to come to know whether they are infected by Omicron or not.

Medical officials collected 64 samples from the village and another 53 samples have been collected from Narayanapur of Yellareddypet Mandal where the youth attended a marriage. The sarpanch said that all the shops and other business establishments have been closed and he made arrangements for the supply of essential goods to the villagers.

Also Read: VNR College 1st Year Engineering Student Commits Suicide