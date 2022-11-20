VNRVJIET Student Killed, 5 Injured After Car Crashes Into Bus Near Isnapur

Hyderabad: Goa tour turned tragic for a group of six students belonging to VNRVJIET after their car in which they were returning to Hyderabad crashed into a stationary bus on NH-65 at Isnapur in Sangareddy district on Sunday morning. One student, Jaya Sai was killed on the spot while the other five students- Akash, Sriram, Nitheesh, Manikanta and Shivamani were injured in the accident. They were shifted to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

Patancheru police have registered a case and are investigating whether the accident took place due to heavy fog in the morning or if they were under the influence of alcohol.

