Vizag Devotee Drowns While Taking Holy Dip In Pranahita

In a very tragic incident, a 39-year-old drowned in the Pranahita river. The deceased was identified as Gudla Somesh, a resident of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. The man drowned in the Pranahita river while he was taking a holy dip in the Pranahita river at Arjunagutta village in Kotapalli mandal on Friday morning.

According to the reports, the deceased reportedly drowned in the river as he had bouts of epilepsy while taking a holy dip in the river. The dead body was shifted to a government hospital for postmortem. A case was registered and police are investigating in all the angles to know the exact reason for his death.

Pranahita Pushkaralu started on Wednesday and it will continue till April 24th. Lakhs of devotees from different parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were expected to take part in the festival. Elaborate arrangements were made for smooth conduct of the crowd taking a holy dip in the river from April 13 to 24.

