Vizag: Court Orders Drunk and Driving Culprits To Cleanup Beach

For the first time, the metropolitan magistrate's court in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday ordered a group of 52 persons who were booked for being drunk and driving to take up beach cleaning at RK beach as punishment. A video of the men picking up trash has gone viral on social media. The netizens are hailing the court's order.

“Really good initiative and good thought of using the resources for punishment,” a Twitter user posted.

52 people caught in drunk driving cleans RK beach #Vizag #Visakhapatnam

విశాఖలో మందుబాబులకు వింత శిక్షను అమలు చేసింది మెట్రోపాలిటిన్ మెజిస్ట్రేట్ కోర్టు. డ్రంక్ అండ్ డ్రైవ్ లో పట్టుబడిన 52 మంది మందుబాబులకు ఆర్కేబీచ్ లోని వ్యర్ధాలను, చెత్తను పరిశుభ్రం చేయాలని ఆదేశించింది. pic.twitter.com/RkqRbtFwaf — J Umamaheswara Rao (@umamahesh_ToI) February 21, 2023

The accused caught for drunk and driving were produced before the court. The judge ordered them to collect trash from the beach. Following the court's order, the police took the accused to the beach for cleaning.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh is Like Second Home for Me: Outgoing Guv Biswabhusan Harichandan