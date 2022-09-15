'Vishwa Guru says No Freebies' This MP Promises Freebies: KTR’s Jibe at Bandi

Hyderabad: The controversy over freebies is refusing to die down. Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) launched a scathing attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after its state unit leader promised ‘free education, health and houses’ to people after the party came to power in the state.

Referring to the recent comments by BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, TRS leader KT Rama Rao called out its double standards on ‘freebies’.

The TRS working president KTR slammed the BJP leader for making promises of free houses, education and health in Telangana.

“The stupidity of BJP Telangana is stupendous. While Vishwa Guru says NO Freebies, this joker MP promises Free Education, Health & Houses,” tweeted Rama Rao.

During his Praja Sangrama Yatra at Kukatpally on Wednesday, the BJP leader Sanjay promised that if voted to power, BJP will allot free houses to the poor and also provide free education and health.

It is worth mentioning here that Prime Minister Modi has spoken against the ‘revadi’ (freebies) culture and opposition parties including the TRS leaders have strongly defended the welfare schemes.

In support of his scathing attack, KTR posted a newspaper clipping about Bandi Sanjay’s promises and wrote this goes against the stand taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against freebies.

“Isn’t BJP governing this Nation? Who is stopping you from legislating in parliament on Free Houses, Education & Health for the entire Country,” asked KTR.

The TRS leader said their party is all for the welfare of poor people and the party MPs would vote in Parliament for free education, free healthcare and free 2BHK housing for the poor people of 28 states in India. KTR also demanded the Prime Minister to bring in legislations in Parliament in line with his BJP Telangana’s promises.

