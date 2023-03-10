Visa Interview Venue Shifted From Rasoolpura US Consulate

The US Consulate Hyderabad has announced that they are moving to a state-of-the art consulate building at Nanakramguda on March 20. The consular services will be moved to the new campus from Rasoolpura. The US Consulate Hyderabad will be closed from March 16th to 19th. "In order to move to our new facility in Nanakramguda, we will close at 12 p.m. on March 15 and we will not re-open for regular business until 8:30am on March 20. If you are a U.S. citizen who needs emergency consular services during this time period, please call +91 040 4033 8300," US Consulate Hyderabad posted on Twitter.

It also said that visa interviews scheduled between now and March 15 will be held at Paigah Palace. The visa interviews scheduled on March 23 and afterward will be held at the new facility in Nanakramguda. US Consulate Hyderabad posted: "If you have a visa INTERVIEW scheduled between now and March 15, please go to our facility at Paigah Palace. If you have a visa INTERVIEW scheduled on March 23 or afterwards, please go to our new facility in Nanakramguda."

There is no change in biometrics appointments. The candidates can go to Visa Application Center (VAC), located at the Lower Concourse, HITEC City Metro Station, Madhapur. "For biometrics appointments associated with a visa application, please go to the Visa Application Center (VAC), located at the Lower Concourse, HITEC City Metro Station, Madhapur, HYD 500081. The consulate move does not affect this process," said US Consulate Hyderabad.