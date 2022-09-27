Visa Fraud: Man Arrested for Cheating Gulf Job Seekers in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old man was arrested by the Hyderabad The city police for allegedly duping gullible people on the pretext of providing employment in Gulf countries by forging visa documents.

Acting on credible inputs, the sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force, South Zone Team along with Asif Nagar Police apprehended Syed Sarfaraz Uddin (25) of Dilshad Nagar Colony in Mehdipatnam, a police release said on Tuesday.

Sarfaraz was preparing and providing fake job visas and air tickets in order to send Abudabi for job purposes and collecting huge amounts from the innocent people, the statement said.

During the raid 13 fake visas, 13 fake labour contracts, 13 fake agreement documents, one fake air ticket and one cell phone were seized by the police team.

Accused Sarfaraz, a resident of Hyderabad, went to Abu Dhabi in 2021 for job purpose and worked in Burjeel hospital as Supervisor. Due to some personal reasons, he returned to India six months back and hatched a plan to run a fake job visa business to meet his lavish lifestyle.

The accused would collect huge amounts from gullible people on the pretext of sending them to Abu Dhabi for employment in Burjeel Hospital. He created fake/forged Job Visas, Labour Contracts, Agreements and Air Tickets on Adobe application and handed over these documents to the customers and collected amounts of Rs 50,000 to 80,000 from each candidate on the pretext of employment abroad.

Also Read: Guntur: Andhra BJP Chief Tears Into TDP Boss Chandrababu Naidu

Whenever customers questioned him, he used to drag the dates and avoid calls. On enquiry, customers came to know that they were cheated by Syed Sarfaraz Uddin and lodged complaints at Asifnagar, Malkajgiri and Kushaiguda police stations for necessary action.



