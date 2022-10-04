Viral Video : TRS Leader Distributes Free Liquor Bottles and Chicken in Warangal

Warangal: Ahead of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announcing his national party on October 5, Wednesday, a video of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Rajanala Srihari distributing liquor bottles and chicken to locals to celebrate the launch is going viral on social media.

In the video, large cutouts of TRS chief KCR and his son and minister KT Rama Rao can also be seen behind Rajanala Srihari. The pink party has completed its preparations for the announcement of the national party on Wednesday.

According to the sources, KCR is likely to announce his national party on the occasion of Dussehra, tomorrow. The name of the new national party is likely to be ‘Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).’ However, the fate of 21-year-old regional political outfit Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is not clear.

Liquor party! Ahead of #KCR’s ‘national party’ #BRS launch, #TRS party leader Rajanala Srihari distributes liquor and chicken to locals, in Warangal, to celebrate the launch. The leader, reportedly, said he wants #KCR to become PM, his son #KTR to be CM of #Telangana. pic.twitter.com/J0gOYlsKVS — Rishika Sadam (@RishikaSadam) October 4, 2022

The announcement on Wednesday will be preceded by a general body meeting of TRS ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, party executive committee members, Zilla Parishad chairpersons, district party presidents and chairpersons of corporations, in all totalling 283, scheduled to begin at 11 am. A resolution will be moved on TRS becoming a national party.

Reports suggested that a delegation of TRS party leaders will leave for Delhi to change the name of the party. According to the sources, it is also believed that KCR will be addressing a public gathering on October 9 in the national capital. The CM will be using a 12-seater aircraft for his country-wide tours, sources said.

“The people of the Nation are looking for a strong national platform as NDA failed in all aspects of governance,” TRS leader Sreedhar Reddy said.

