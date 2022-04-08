Viral Video: Mahabubabad TRS MLA Misbehaves with Party MP Kavitha at Paddy Protest

A video of TRS MLA Banoth Shankar Nayak of Mahabubabad grabbing a mike from party MP Maloth Kavitha is going viral. During a paddy procurement protest against the BJP government in Centre on Thursday.

It’s a known fact that MLA Shankar Nayak who represents Mahabubabad assembly constituency and MP Kavitha representing Mahabubabad parliamentary constituency are at loggerheads for quite some time.

As per the instructions of party chief and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, Shankar and Kavitha were participating in a dharna over paddy issue. While TRS MP Kavitha was addressing the people, MLA Shankar interrupted her speech and grabbed the mic from her leaving party leaders and workers stunned with his behaviour.

TRS MLA Banoth Shankar Naik snatched away mike from TRS MP Kavitha, while she was speaking in a public meeting. pic.twitter.com/feaE0wLBUu — Nikhil Reddy Gudur (@NikhilReddyINC) April 7, 2022

Despite humiliation in public, the TRS woman MP kept her calm and continued to participate in the dharna and later apprised the party leadership about the on stage behaviour of Mahabubabad legislator.

This is not the first time MLA Shankar Nayak misbehaved with a woman. In 2017, he was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with the district collector Preeti Meena during a Haritha Haaram programme in Mahabubabad. He was reported to have touched her arm and later made some annoying comments which irked the collector.