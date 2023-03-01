Viral Video: Drunk Man Creates Ruckus, Gets Into Argument With Police

An incident of drunk driving has been reported from Banjara Hills in Hyderabad. A young man, identified as Gaurav, is seen misbehaving with the state police in a video, which has gone viral on social media.

He was allegedly drunk and when tested, it accounted for 94 points in the breathalyzer. When police asked Gaurav to step out of the car, the accused bluntly refused and threatened him saying, " I know high court judges and lawyers."

70k salary ke intha attitude ah? 🤣🤣 https://t.co/Kra1B5wo3Q — Vijay Gopal (@VijayGopal_) March 1, 2023

