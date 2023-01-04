Viral Video: BRS MLA ‘Slaps’ Mandamarri Toll Plaza Worker Over Toll Fee

Hyderabad: A video clip of Durgam Chinnaiah, BRS MLA, slapping a toll plaza staff member on National Highway 363 in Mancherial district is going viral on social media. The Telangana legislator was visibly upset at the Mandamarri toll gate employee for ‘not clearing the route for his vehicle’.

In the edited video clip from the CCTV footage of Mandamarri toll plaza on Tuesday night, BRS MLA from Bellampalli constituency Durgam Chinnaiah can be seen getting down from his vehicle and approaching the toll plaza employees. An irate legislator slaps the employee.

Chinnaiah has denied media reports of his behaviour at the Mandamarri toll plaza. He said the toll fee was being collected when the highway work remained unfinished.

“I only enquired regarding the norms. There was no response from officials. When I asked for their manager, this person (toll plaza staff) spoke rudely to me. I did not manhandle or attack anyone,” BRS MLA said.

VVIP arrogance of #BRS MLA on tape Bellampalli MLA Durgam Chinnaiah was seen allegedly assaulting toll plaza staff after he stopped his vehicle pic.twitter.com/kLPomf8DSc — Aneri Shah (@tweet_aneri) January 4, 2023

