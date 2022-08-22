BJP's Telangana unit chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar was in the eye of a storm after a video of him rushing to get Union Minister Amit Shah's footwear and placing it near his feet for the latter to wear, went viral on social media on Monday.

Amit Shah who was in the State to address a public rally in Munogode constituency, in Nalgonda district, on Sunday, visited the Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Hyderabad. He was accompanied by the Bandi Sanjay and other State-level BJP leaders. The video which was shot from a building nearby shows Bandi Sanjay rushing forward eagerly to get Amit Shah's footwear which was placed outside the temple. After he wears his shoes, Bandi Sanjay is then seen wearing his footwear and leaving the temple.

The video was posted by TRS spokesperson Krishank on Twitter with the caption: ''The speed and focus in bringing slippers shows tomorrow BJP will keep our State at the feet of Amit Shah.''

The Telangana Congress was also quick to react where State in-charge Manickam Tagore also hit out at Sanjay and said, "Telangana BJP state President Bandi Sanjay takes shoes of Amit shah. What's the position of Backward Classes leader in BJP, see the truth and wrote Telugu Vari Atma Gauravam," in his tweet.

Telangana BJP state president Sanjay Bandi takes shoes of Amit shah … "Telugu Vari Atma Gauravam"

Congress spokesperson Addnaki Dayakar also came down heavily on the MP and stated that the BJP has opened the door to slave politics and insulted the Telangana community and people of Karimnagar.

Social media users are having a field day after the video went viral on Monday and are trolling the BJP MP for carrying Amit Shah's footwear.

