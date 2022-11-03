Viral: Rahul Gandhi Recreates Bonalu’s Potharaju in Telangana’s Sangareddy District

Hyderabad: A video of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is going viral in which he can be seen recreating the avatar of ‘potharaju’. On the 9th day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana, the Congress leader briefly turned ‘potharaju’ and symbolically whipped himself. During Telangana’s Bonalu festival, some people don the role of potharaju and lead the procession while whipping themselves.

The walkathon is going on in Sangrareddy district and the TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy, Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, MP Uttam Kumar Reddy and several other leaders and scores of party workers were participating in the yatra.

This man could have left India after his father's death....

Instead he chose a different path...

This man is literally trying to live a life of every ordinary citizen of this nation....

You and me cannot even imagine doing what he trying to do...

I stan @RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/uwmCnoR4Hv — Bala_krishna_rao (@garybala22) November 3, 2022

The Congress walkathon is getting a good response in the state as the Wayanad MP has been meeting local people, interacting with farmers groups and unemployed youth along the way. Earlier, former Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Ramdas and his wife and social activist Lalita Ramdas joined the yatra and walked with Rahul Gandhi.

Also Read: Pakistan: Assassination Bid on Ex-PM Imran Khan, Shooter Held, India’s First Reaction