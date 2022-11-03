Viral: Rahul Gandhi Recreates Bonalu’s Potharaju in Telangana’s Sangareddy District

Nov 03, 2022, 20:29 IST
Hyderabad: A video of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is going viral in which he can be seen recreating the avatar of ‘potharaju’. On the 9th day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana, the Congress leader briefly turned ‘potharaju’ and symbolically whipped himself. During Telangana’s Bonalu festival, some people don the role of potharaju and lead the procession while whipping themselves. 

The walkathon is going on in Sangrareddy district and the TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy, Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, MP Uttam Kumar Reddy and several other leaders and scores of party workers were participating in the yatra.

The Congress walkathon is getting a good response in the state as the Wayanad MP has been meeting local people, interacting with farmers groups and unemployed youth along the way. Earlier, former Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Ramdas and his wife and social activist Lalita Ramdas joined the yatra and walked with Rahul Gandhi. 

