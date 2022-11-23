Viral Fever, Respiratory Infections on Rise as Temperature Dips in Hyderabad

Telangana is witnessing a cold wave for the last week. As a result of the temperature drop, viral and other fevers increase. Doctors have advised those who are sensitive to the cold, mostly youngsters and the elderly, to take measures. According to Dr. K Shivaraj, a general physician, there has been a rise in upper respiratory infections, allergy disorders such as allergic rhinitis and allergic sinusitis, viral infections, and asthma-related concerns. Blood pressure changes caused by constricted blood vessels, heart difficulties, and pneumonia, particularly in smokers or those with pre-existing lung problems, are more significant disorders that the weather may trigger.

As per the Deccan Chronicle reports Dr. Sivaranjani Santhosh said, "Because of increased pollution from increasing building activities, allergies are definitely worse this time of year. There are several reports of dust mite allergy." The homeless are among the most vulnerable to cold weather. The GHMC operates 13 homeless shelters. The municipal body has recognized just 600 homeless persons for numerous years, despite the fact that a study done last year by the GHMC's Urban Community Development (UCD) branch revealed 1,532 homeless people residing in the city.

(with inputs: DC)