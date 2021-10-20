Vinai Thummalapally Appointed USTDA's Deputy Director, Chief Operating Officer, KTR Congratulates

Telangana IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao congratulated Vinai K Thummalapally. President Biden has appointed Vinai Thummalapally as USTDA's Deputy Director and Chief Operating Officer. He assumes the role of Acting Director of USTDA until a Director is confirmed by the Senate. KTR congratulated Vinai through Twitter. Here is the tweet made by KTR.

Many congratulations Vinay Thummalapally Garu 👏 https://t.co/PEaCPDEUFX — KTR (@KTRTRS) October 20, 2021

Who is Vinai Thummalapally?

Vinai K. Thummalapally was the US Ambassador to Belize and is the first Indian American ambassador in US history.

He is the son of Dharma Reddy and Padmaja. His father, a retired scientist who worked for Andhra Pradesh Forensic Sciences Laboratory. In 1974, he came to America and attended Occidental College in Los Angeles. He and Barak Obama stayed together for some time during their college days.

Before his appointment as Ambassador, he was CEO of MAM-A Inc. He has two patents in optical disc manufacturing design.

